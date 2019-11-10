|
A.J. DUNN
May 27, 1983 - October 22, 2019
If the traits of a superhero include being loyal, daring, chivalrous, a defender of the underdog and a man of integrity who saves lives, then the community just lost its own homegrown Superman.
A.J. Dunn breathed his first breath of heavenly air on October 22, but not without a final act of extraordinary compassion saving dozens of lives through organ and tissue donation. Fitting, since his sizeable army of family and friends say he spent the majority of his 36 years improving the lives of everyone around him.
His loved ones are reeling from the sudden loss but are grateful to know his final minutes were joyful. Indeed, they say, A.J. was right in the middle of an incredibly happy life.
He derived most of his happiness from his wife Danielle and the couple's two children, Austyn and Rowdy; his mom Nina and sisters Emily and Monica; his dad Bill, and his tight-knit brothers at Herc Rentals. A.J. (remember the daring part) was also a member of the Stuntmen's Association of Motion Pictures and was working on the hit Nickelodeon show "Henry Danger" the day he left. His loving movie family never left his side.
A.J. was raised on a cattle ranch in Porterville, where he learned to work hard, have manners, and take care of his obligations, but that can't explain schooldays in Bakersfield spent caring for and protecting kids who needed a friend. A big friend. A.J. turned out to be 6'4", 250 pounds of good ol' boy with a bear claw handshake and a smile like a bolt of lightning.
His family will miss their uplifting, jovial prankster's daily phone calls and giant bear hugs, and will remember his total devotion to Dani and their kids. There's an A.J.-shaped hole in the Dunn family now that will never heal. Truly, they say, "You don't fill shoes like his."
Services for A.J. will be November 16th, 12:30pm at New Life Church (Northwest campus), 1300 Jewetta Ave.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 10, 2019