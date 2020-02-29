|
|
A.J. TRENT
January 18, 1930 - February 24, 2020
A.J. Trent was born on January 18, 1930 to Georgia and Ray Frank Trent in Boswell, Oklahoma. He passed away February 24, 2020 in Tehachapi, California.
A.J. married on August 3, 1953 to Twila Day and had three children. He was in the Army from March of 1951-1953. After being honorably discharged from the Army Active Reserves on October 9, 1956, A.J. went on to a career in the oilfields working for Oil Well Service, Brown Oil Tools, Baker Hughes, Big 10 and F.M. Western.
A.J. was preceded in death by his parents, and all eight brothers and sisters.
A.J. is survived by his wife, Twila; son, Rick; daughters, Teresa Chisholm and Cindy Brown, son-in-law Dale Brown; four grandsons, six great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 1st and Monday, March 2nd from 3-7 pm. Services will be held March 3rd, at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, CA. 93305.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 29, 2020