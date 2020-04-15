AL LACK (ELBERT) September 2, 1924 - April 12, 2020 Born September 2, 1924 in Piggett, Arkansas, Elbert Lack (affectionately known as Al), died peacefully with his daughter at his side on April 12, 2020 at age 95. Al spent his early years in Arkansas working alongside his father, mother and seven siblings on the farm. As farming became more difficult, his father moved the family to Detroit where the elder Lack found work in the automobile factories. Drafted into the Army, he trained as a radio repairman in Ft. Gordon, GA and served during the Korean conflict in Korea. Upon returning from overseas he found employment in the oilfields of California, west of Bakersfield. It was there he met the love of his life, Jerry, and they enjoyed a 54-year marriage until Jerry passed February 7, 2009. He was preceded in death by brother Allan Lack and sister, Earline Alberty. He leaves behind his daughter, Stacy (Tammy) Launer and husband Michael, Stepson Bim Maynard and Karen, sister Maxine Beasley of Wasco, CA, brother Bob Lack from Long Beach, CA, grandchildren Brandon Maynard and Brandy Maynard Manning, granddaughter Alicia Launer Dietzel and three great grandchildren, Tyler, Hunter and Ryder. He accepted Jesus Christ at age 86 and faithfully attended Fairfax Baptist church and later, Valley Baptist church. He had many friends at the Rasmussen Senior Center, where he enjoyed many activities, especially pool. He made fond memories with his best friend Jay Bailey, his friend Lester, who drove him to the center, and his special friend Bonell Waldrop. Private graveside services will be held Friday, April 17 at 10:45 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 15, 2020.