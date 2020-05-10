ALAN BRUCE "AL" WELLS

June 27, 1950 - May 5, 2020 Alan Bruce "Al" Wells was born June 27, 1950 in Bakersfield, California and passed away quietly, with his devoted wife Barbara by his side, on May 5, 2020. He was only a few weeks away from his 70th birthday. Al graduated from East High School in 1968. Al proudly served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972. He was always grateful to those who served. He was an American patriot. and after a long and successful career retired in 2013, from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. He was a true renaissance man and raconteur. A perfectionist, there was nothing he couldn't build or fix when he set his mind to it, from model airplanes and Harley Davidsons to remodeling his own house. Al had many interests including music, art, and not to mention his culinary expertise. He and Barb made numerous trips to New Orleans and were unofficial tour guides for many friends on unforgettable trips. Al was known to enjoy a spirit with friends, particularly a fine Scotch or red wine, accompanied with excellent cigars after a fantastic dinner he and Barb prepared. Al and Barb had legendary Mardi Gras, Christmas and Kentucky Derby parties that will be remembered forever. Never without an opinion or a story, he was a man who never met stranger. Al was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Singleton, his father William "Bill" Wells and stepmother, Joy Wells. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Wells, stepbrother Michael and Cindy Wells, and Barbara's family, Jules and Virginia Ghyselinck, Joe and Rhonda Ghyselinck, Sara Ghyselinck, Jennifer Mitchell, and John and Wendy Ghyselinck. Al, there is no final final final. You will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hoffman Hospice. Al will be interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday May 15 from 8:30am-10:00am at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara, 1100 Truxtun Ave. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store