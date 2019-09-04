|
Alan Smith Tatro
1952-2019
Alan S. Tatro died on August 14, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1952, the third son of Bill and Pat Tatro. Alan is survived by his brothers Will of Bakersfield, Steve of Liberty Hill, Texas, a nephew, Alexander, a niece, Danielle and numerous cousins. He attended local schools and graduated from BHS. Alan served in the US Army from which he retired with a medical disability. Al cheered for the 49ers, S.F. Giants and UCLA. His journey in this life was difficult. May Alan's next one reward his kind spirit and gentle soul. He will rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 4, 2019