|
ALBERT BERTSELL CARTER JR.
January 30, 1931 - May 13, 2019
Bert was born on January 30, 1931, in Fort Cobb, OK, and crossed over on May 13th, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA. He took his final breaths with his son Randy at his bedside.
He, along with his family, arrived in California in 1942. In 1950, Bert enlisted into the U.S. Navy, where he served until 1954, fighting in the Korean War. An avid outdoorsman and retired railroader, he was known as a man who loved to talk and strike up a conversation with anyone, mostly about his Dodgers and Oklahoma Sooners. Very much a straight shooter, for what he felt was right or wrong and would defend his family at all costs. His love for his family was second to none. Most importantly, it was his love for his Lord and Savior that would get him through some of the most trying times of his life, including the death of his first wife, Randy's mother Melba.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Sr., his mother Mary and his siblings John, Bea and Pearl. He is survived by his wife, Joan of 41 years, whom he adored; his son, Randy and his wife Linda, their sons Kris, Nick and his wife Lori; his stepson Jim Smithson and his wife Wendy; Jim's daughter, Sierra and her husband Chris Bura; great grandkids JP, Braxton, Brylee and Emersyn Carter; Aubree and Cali Bura; his sisters Louise Scott and Mary Goodman; sister-in-law Gerri Carter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was also known as a grandfather to many others, who loved him as their own, even his grandkid's spouses.
In his last days, he became more reflective on the time he spent with family, as well as his faith in God. He would deepen his walk by learning to read his Bible from an iPad. As the days passed and he grew closer to his end on this earth, he would share stories of the past, family, forgiveness, and what they meant to him. He spent his last days being visited by the people whom he had impacted over the years. It was the effort of Joan, Randy, Linda and Jim who helped preserve Bert's dignity in his last days, spending days and nights at a time, caring for him. Thank you to ProCare Hospice for nurturing this transition of Bert's life.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, from 5-8 pm. Services will be Wednesday, May 22, at 10 am, at Basham Funeral Care, on Niles St. The service will be followed by an honorary tribute at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, at 12:30 pm, for his years of service. Reception immediately following graveside services.