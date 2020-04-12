|
|
ALBERT FRED ANSOLABEHERE
December 29, 1944 - April 4, 2020
Albert Fred Ansolabehere, age 75, died peacefully in Bakersfield, California on April 4, 2020.
Albert was born December 29, 1944 to John "5" and Mary Ansolabehere.
Albert attended Norris School and was a 1962 graduate of Bakersfield High School. After high school, Albert worked in the agricultural field for various farmers in the Bakersfield area. Being outdoors was something that Albert enjoyed. In fact, Albert could often be spotted sitting on his front porch waving to cars and friends passing by the Coffee Road ranch.
Albert took great interest in many things mechanical and enjoyed repairing and rebuilding just about anything. He also had an interest in photography and gardening. He always looked forward to planting his yearly tomatoes, swiss chard, and strawberries. Albert had a love for all animals and he took care of many stray cats and dogs that showed up at the ranch.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law, Jeanne Ansolabehere, and his nephew, Michael Ansolabehere. He is survived by his sister Yvonne Iturriria (Fernando); his brother Mike Ansolabehere of Fresno; niece Teresa Echeverria (Eduardo); nephews Freddie Iturriria (Chris); Joey Iturriria; and niece Jeannette Socha (Steve) of Fresno; great niece and nephews, and numerous cousins and friends.
Albert was a lifetime member and financial supporter of the Kern County Basque Club. Albert always looked forward to attending the annual club picnic and functions. Contributions can be made to the Kern County Basque Club Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 416 Bakersfield, CA 93302-0416.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for Albert.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2020