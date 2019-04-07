|
ALBERT GEORGE VALDEZ
January 21, 1929 - March 29, 2019
Albert George Valdez was born on January 21, 1929 in Bakersfield, California; the fourth son of Manuel and Nina Perea Valdez. He lived a busy and full life and left us at age 90 on March 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Clara Bernice Kincaid Valdez who passed 10 months ago. He outlived his parents; three brothers Manuel, James, and Edward; and his eldest son Albert Lee Valdez. He is survived by his son, Edward Lynn Valdez; Grandson, Jared Lee Valdez; Granddaughter, Tori Alicia Valdez Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Jett Jameson Thomas and Killian Monroe Thomas.
Albert and his brothers learned to work from their father, Manuel, who told them, "Never lean on a shovel. That's not what it's for!" All of the boys became skilled masons who built many recognizable buildings in the area. Albert's skills were well-known as the " fastest bricklayer in town.
" He was a specialist in stone-work but could do everything. He was the last of a generation who will be remembered as a good friend, honest man, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all.
His services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Viewing from 1:00 - 2:00 pm. Memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm with graveside services immediately after.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 7, 2019