Albert Joseph Naso was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1931. On January 11, Al passed away after a brave year-long battle against brain cancer. Despite his illness, Al retained his characteristic spirit, optimism, and sense of humor. Al attended Pratt Institute in New York after serving in the Korean War, then received a Master's Degree at New York University. He worked as a tech-illustrator and later taught at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art.
Al married his first wife, Fabiola, in 1961. They had two children, Veronica and Erik. In 1968, the family moved to Bakersfield when he accepted a position teaching art at Bakersfield College. In 1990, his beloved Fabiola passed away after a long struggle with early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. Al took loving care of her until the end. Al taught at BC for thirty-two years, becoming Chair of the Art department and the Fine Arts Division, retiring in 2000. Al married Gloria Dumler, his loving partner since 1995, in 2011. After retirement, he continued to create art, taught art as an adjunct, served as a temporary dean at San Mateo Community College, and taught at the Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning. In addition to art, Al loved classical music, traveling the world, and many humanitarian causes.
Al loved his family deeply and is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughter, Veronica; son, Erik; daughter in-law, Bridget; and grandson, Jake.
People who knew Al are invited to a celebration of his life on Sunday, March 22, from 2:00 – 4:00, at Bakersfield College's Fine Arts Theater. In lieu of flowers, Al wished that donations be made to Planned Parenthood or the Bakersfield Homeless shelter.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020