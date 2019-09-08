|
ALBERT LEON ETCHECOPAR
March 9, 1948 - August 29, 2019
Albert Leon Etchecopar, was born March 9, 1948, to loving parents James and Barbara Etchecopar in Bakersfield, California. He surprisingly passed away on August 29, 2019, at the age of 71.
Albert was born into a farming family and grew up in the Old River community. He graduated from South High School in 1966 and went on to further his education in agriculture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He married the love of his life Billee Jo, on Jan 7, 1978, while spending almost 38, wonderful, years together. Albert was passionate about farming and enjoyed his custom farm work and being an equipment salesman at The Old River Valley Tractor Company, for many years. He was proud to be Basque and was a member of the Kern County Basque Club. Not only was Albert a loving husband and dedicated father, but he was a great friend. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Albert is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Billee Jo Etchecopar. He is survived by his children: Annee and Christopher Hughes, and James (Jim) Etchecopar, sister Linda and Chuck Coodey, nephews: Kevin and Kay Coodey, Ryan and Lorraine Coodey, niece JoAnn Johnson, aunt Gloria Clark, special cousin JoAnn Dickson and husband Jack, additional cousins: Gary Battaglia, Karen Battaglia, Michelle Clark, Abram Clark, James and Belinda Dickson, Janet and Steve Dragt, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10th at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Please join us in celebrating this wonderful man at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12300 Reina Road, Bakersfield, CA 93312.
For condolences, visit www.dcofuneralhome.com DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS