Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Bakersfield National Cemetery

Albert M. De La Torre Sr.


1945 - 2019
Albert M. De La Torre Sr. Obituary

ALBERT M. DE LA TORRE SR.
June 16, 1945 - November 8, 2019

Albert M. de la Torre Sr. was born on June 16th 1945 and passed away on November 8th 2019.

He graduated from Santa Paula Union High School 1964. He served in the US Air Force. He graduated from Ventura College and the University of Phoenix with a degree in Business Administration. He was the owner of Laguna Pools and Spas in Bakersfield.

Albert is survived by his wife Ida Joanne de la Torre, son Albert Jr. (Lynne), son Peter Scott, grandchildren Kayla, Joshua and Chantelle and great grandchildren.

Services are to be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 17, 2019
