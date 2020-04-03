|
|
ALBERT SHERMAN HOLLOWAY II
March 15, 1952 - March 13, 2020
Sherman was born on March 15, 1952 in Los Angeles, CA the first of six children of Betty and Al Holloway, who preceded him in death. Raised in Wasco, he attended St. John's School and Wasco Union High School, class of 1970. In his youth, Sherman was a competitor in work and play. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, became certified as a Red Cross lifeguard at the age of 15 and taught water safety. He was a diehard USC Trojans fan.
Sherman worked for many years at Delano Growers, a co-op winery. At age 50, he completed a LVN program and worked for a time at Delano Regional Medical Center. In recent years, he worked at Kern Pacific Construction where he made many new friends. Through those friendships, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of forming a rock 'n roll band, playing guitar, keyboards and singing vocals. His musical abilities were self-taught.
Sherman passed away on March 13, 2020, two days before his 68th birthday. A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be lovingly remembered by his siblings and their spouses: Joanne (David) Turnipseed, Scott (Debbie) Holloway, Stacy (David) Cargill, and Christopher (Staci) Holloway. He will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
Per Sherman's wishes, there will be no services.
There is a road, no simple highway, between the dawn and the dark of night.
And if you go, no one may follow. That path is for your steps alone.
- Grateful Dead www.doughtycalhounomeara.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 3, 2020