ALEXANDRA CHRISTINE HALL

June 18, 1987-July 9, 2020

Alexandra Hall, beloved daughter, sister and friend died unexpectedly July 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was just 33 years old. Alex was the second of three children born to John and Rebecca Hall in Bakersfield.

She enjoyed an idyllic childhood growing up in the Westchester neighborhood, playing dress-up with her sister Jessica, and her baby brother Jack who was always a good sport. She spent endless hours exploring the enchanting backyard of Bob and Nancy Bellue next door. There were play dates with neighbors Mallory, Sydney, Paige and Elizabeth, and their American Girl dolls, and swimming as Little Mermaids with Jessica. Alex cherished the many memories she made with families in the neighborhood, decorating their bicycles every year for the annual July Fourth parade, potlucks at the Benhams, and Christmas parties.

Alex and her father shared special time in the father-daughter club Indian Princesses and would open and close each meeting with the word 'Hiyaskosh'. She skied, snowboarded, fished, hiked, and rode bikes in Mammoth Lakes with her family and friends throughout her life. On one occasion, Alex returned with a limit of fish but no pole, or license for that matter. Alex had caught them with her bare hands! Lizards and frogs weren't spared either.

She attended Heritage Christian School and Bakersfield High School where she was a sprint swimmer. She was a tenacious, dedicated athlete in the water and the consummate supportive team player outside the pool. A nationally ranked swimmer, she swam competitively at the University of Southern California. After college, Alex worked as a legal assistant for her father at the Law Offices of John C. Hall, and as an office assistant at St. Francis Parish and school.

Blessed with exquisite outward beauty, Alex was even more beautiful on the inside. She was tender-hearted, quick-witted, had a contagious laugh, was honest, kind, compassionate, empathetic, generous with her time, and always wanted to help others in need.

Her voice was like that of a songbird, and her talents extended to the canvas with watercolors and mixed media. A kind soul, she never met a stray she }wouldn't call her own. Friends often referred to Alex as the animal whisperer.

She converted to Catholicism which led to her journey to Comunità Cenacolo, and ultimately to her personal encounter with Christ. It transformed her young life and she captivated those who were fortunate to hear her testimonials. Alex and her mother shared profoundly intimate religious experiences together when they attended the Comunità Cenacolo festivals in Florida and Italy. Alex was never more alive and full of the Holy Spirit than she was when in community with her fellow 'sisters'.

Alex was preceded in death by her grandparents Jack Hall and Kenneth and Rosemary Schultz. Those left to remember her fondly are her parents, sister Jessica and her husband Harl Asaff and their children Claire and Ford, brother Jack, grandparents Margaret Hall and Kay Schultz, many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by her extended neighborhood families she loved as much as her own, and her Comunità Cenacolo family.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be held Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H Street in Bakersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held there Thursday, July 16 at 9 a.m. The use of a face-covering will be required. Visit Jessica Asaff's Facebook page to view a live stream of both services - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=10017627 In lieu of flowers, Alex's memory may be honored with a donation to hopereborn.org -Comunità Cenacolo America, 9485 Regency Square Blvd, Suite 110, Jacksonville, FL 32225.

Heartfelt appreciation to Monsignor Craig Harrison and the Comunità Cenacolo family for their enormous support.

Hiyaskosh dear Alex. Our lives are all the richer because of you.

Dalle tenebre alla luce alifesstory.com