Home

POWERED BY

Alfred "Randy" Creech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred "Randy" Creech Obituary

ALFRED "RANDY" CREECH
July 18, 1953 - December 22, 2019

Alfred "Randy" Creech, age 66, of Erie, PA, formerly of Bakersfield, CA, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was a 1971 graduate of Bakersfield High School.

Randy is survived by his wife, Ellen Bianchi-Creech; his son, Justin Mahan (Crystal); his mother, Joann Creech; his grandchildren, Cody, Chad and Madison; and his stepsister, Vickie Parker.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -