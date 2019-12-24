|
|
ALFRED "RANDY" CREECH
July 18, 1953 - December 22, 2019
Alfred "Randy" Creech, age 66, of Erie, PA, formerly of Bakersfield, CA, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was a 1971 graduate of Bakersfield High School.
Randy is survived by his wife, Ellen Bianchi-Creech; his son, Justin Mahan (Crystal); his mother, Joann Creech; his grandchildren, Cody, Chad and Madison; and his stepsister, Vickie Parker.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 24, 2019