Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
900 H. Street at
Alfred Cruz Espinosa


Alfred Cruz Espinosa Obituary

ALFRED CRUZ ESPINOSA
1934 - 2019

Alfred Cruz Espinosa, 84, went to be with the Lord surrounded by family on April 28, 2019.

Alfred was born in McFarland, CA on November 11, 1934 to Alfonso and Rita Espinosa. Alfred loved to spend time with his family. He was a gentle, loving, caring, and hardworking man whose permanent mark will be etched on our hearts forever. He will truly be missed for his sense of humor and positive attitude.

Alfred is survived by his children; Gloria Anderson, Alfred Jr. Espinosa (Alice), Patricia Koenig (Jack), and Edward Espinosa, 15 grand children, 13 great grandchildren, and sister, Belen Poincot (Lloyd). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ernestina, parents, four brothers, three sisters, his son in law, Michael Anderson, and his grandson, LCPL Jack Koenig Jr.

Visitation and Rosary is Thursday, May 9 from 4 to 8 pm. at Greenlawn Mortuary Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane.

Holy Mass is Friday, May 10 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H. Street at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 5, 2019
