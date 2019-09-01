|
ALFRED DE LA ROSA SR.
April 22, 1944 - August 22, 2019
Alfred De La Rosa Sr., peacefully passed away in his sleep on August 22, 2019. Alfred was born on April 22, 1944 in Cameron, TX to his mother Candelaria Canizalez De La Rosa and father Margarito De La Rosa.
In 1945 his family moved to Bakersfield where he attended local schools while helping the family by working in the fields with the rest of the clan. He graduated from Bakersfield High School and continued to stay a proud Driller for all of his days. After completing high school, Alfred joined the United States Marines. He worked at GMC in Panorama City before come back to Bakersfield. When he returned home, he began working at Kern County Juvenile Hall and continued his education at Bakersfield College and Fresno State University. Alfred went on to start his career as a Parole Officer with the state of California where he went on to become Supervisor for the California Youth Authority. While still working as a parole officer, he also served in The California National Guard for many years.
In his younger days, you could find him playing basketball or football with the guys from the neighborhood at Jefferson Park. He learned to play guitar and would sing songs from folk music to country, to Tejano. Later in life, Dad enjoyed meeting people and making new friends everywhere. Whether it be with family or friends, one thing Dad really like to do was eat out for breakfast. He looked forward to catching up with his childhood buddies once a month at Farmer Boys. He also liked going to church every Sunday, especially when they were having a potluck. He will be deeply missed by everyone.
Alfred is survived by his two sons, Alfred Jr. [Sandy], Arthur [Josie], 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Margaret and Hope and 2 brothers, Manuel and Victor.
He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita, his mother and father, 2 sisters, Amelia and Mary Lou and 2 brothers, Fernando and Roy.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. in Northeast Bakersfield. Viewing will be on Thursday, September 5th from 6 to 8 pm. Graveside services will be Friday, September 6th at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude or A.C.L.U.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 1, 2019