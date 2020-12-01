ALFRED (AL) DELGADO

April 24, 1960 - November 19, 2020

Al, Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away November 19, 2020 at age 60. He attended local school Stine Elementary, Thompson Jr. High and West High School.

Al was a feisty soul, quick as a tiger cat, strong as an Ox but inside He was a good friend to Family and Friends, and He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lupe C. Delgado and little brother, Edward Delgado. Al is survived by his father, Felix Sr. and brothers, Felix Anthony and David Paul. Rest in Peace.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 2:00 pm located at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.