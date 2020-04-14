Home

Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821

Alfred J. Izquierdo

Alfred J. Izquierdo Obituary

ALFRED J. IZQUIERDO
June 3, 1930 - March 26, 2020

A humble man of great strength, Alfred "Bud" Izquierdo, died of natural causes on March 26, 2020. He was the youngest of 6 children born to Manuel and Ida Izquierdo on June 9, 1930 in Bakersfield, CA.

He was a "hay man" his entire life. The hay community, which he loved, provided him with his livelihood and it enriched his life with friends and experiences that were priceless. On September 10, 1949, he married the love of his life, Billie, who died in 2005. When not in his truck, he unashamedly rode by Billie's side in her pink Mary Kay car.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his children; Teresa Izquierdo-Howard (Bill), Manuel Izquierdo, Jennifer Williams (Duane), and Cindy Izquierdo. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and his only sibling, Dolores Torigiani of Idaho.

A quiet man who lived loudly, passed quietly during the night to dance eternally with his love.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16 from 5pm-8pm at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara, 1100 Truxtun Ave.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when circumstances permit.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2020
