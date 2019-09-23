|
|
ALFRED RAMIREZ
1933 - 2019
Alfred Ramirez, 85, was born in 1933 and passed away on September 6, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Bakersfield.
Alfred attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and Garces High School. He was a Teamster Truck Driver for 42 years and retired from Roadway Express in 1995. Alfred enjoyed racing boats, building hot rods and making tee shirts in his spare time. He also enjoyed spending time in his RV at Pismo Beach, CA.
Alfred is survived be his wife, Ellen Ramirez; son, Arthur Ramirez and daughter, Monica Spradling; sister, Dolores Lopez; brother, Arnold Ramirez (Mary Lou); and numerous grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Ramirez; parents Arnulfo and Ruth Ramirez; brother, Robert Ramirez; sister, Mary Lou Aguilar; daughter in law, Tami Ramirez and son in law, Mitch Spradling.
A funeral service will be held at 10am on September 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12300 Reina Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Riverwalk whom lovingly cared for Alfred during the last year and a half.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 23, 2019