ALFRED W. ANDREWS
December 29, 1934 - January 26, 2020
Alfred W. Andrews, 85, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020. Alfred was born on December 29, 1934 to Harold and Auril (Bush) Andrews in Pinepoint, Minnesota.
His father's family was part of the Chippewa Indian White Earth Community, which he enjoyed visiting over the years. Moving to Camas as a young child, he enjoyed living on the farm, going to school at Camas High School, he was a star football player, track star and pole vaulter. Raised on a farm with a life full of a family he loved. He always worked hard, shared his laughter and had fun. He had a skill to build and an eye for excellence, whether it was a dam producing electricity, to manicured landscaped lawns, to his gift of landscape paintings. He worked his way up to be project supervisor overseeing construction projects including Splash Mountain in Disneyland and the Dalles Dam just to name a few. His love of family filled his life as he maintained a lifetime closeness with his brothers Don and Harold. Hunting, fishing, gold panning and cooking tri-tip for his family. As a father, his children and step children always were provided for. He had a great sense of humor all his life and loved the Lord as a young man and rededicated his life to the Lord and was baptized in 2016.
Alfred's beloved parents Harold and Auril Andrews preceded him in passing along with his brothers Jimmy Lee Andrews, Donald Andrews and his baby daughter Cay Lynn Andrews, step-son Jack Vandenburg, grandson Jason, and his beloved wife Nora Lee Andrews.
Leaving his quiver full of family he dearly loved, he is survived by his younger brother Harold (Katherine) Andrews. His natural children by his childhood sweetheart and life long friend Lorraine and their children: Karen (Sam) Knapp, James (Beth) Andrews, Carol Jean (Stephen) Carlyle, and Guy Andrews. Proudly he celebrated and spent much time with his 10 natural grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and two godchildren. He leaves behind 6 step-children that he dearly loved and 17 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren.
Alfred's services are on Friday, February 7th, at Greenlawn Cemetery at 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305, a viewing will be held from noon to 2 pm with services at 2 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 2, 2020