Alfredo Rodriguez
ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ
March 10, 1944 - August 4, 2020

Rodriguez, Alfredo (Fred) M. "Hno. Rodriguez", age 76 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 4th. Alfredo was born to Paz and Pilar Martinez-Rodriguez in Parral, Chihuahua. Alfredo came to the United States at the age of 30 to reunite with his mother and siblings.

Alfredo at a very young age took on the responsibility of helping raise his siblings. He worked in construction for over 40 years. He became co-owner of HRodriquez Plastering where his family's work is showcased throughout all Kern County. He was a man of GOD and was a longtime member of "El Buen Pastor Church" now known as LifeHouse Church. His love and passion to serve the Lord has been seen through many fruits of his labor. He was a hard worker, quick-witty, funny, lovable, outgoing, and brave.

Those left to cherish his memory, is his beloved wife and best friend, Graciela, his children; Irene (Bruno), Angie (Eddie), Alfred Jr. (Giovanna), Rosie (Meno), Elena (Nelton), Mario (Erica), and Esbin. His brother/business partner Hector Rodriquez, who he loves dearly and Baby Manuel. 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed.

He will be laid to rest on August 14th. For service information please visit Bashamfuneralcare.com



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Basham Funeral Care
3312 Niles St
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661)873-8200
