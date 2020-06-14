ALICE BEJARANO ARMENDARIZ

September 21, 1934 - June 4, 2020

Alice Bejarano Armendariz, 85, died on June 4, 2020 at the Delano Skilled Nursing Facility surrounded by her family. She was born on September 21, 1934 in McFarland, California and lived in the Delano area all her life. She was a Business owner for over 45 years.

She is survived by her sons, Arthur B Armendariz and wife Bonnie of Delano, Octavio (David) Armendariz and wife Elvia of Bakersfield; daughters, Irma Armendariz of Arizona; Rita and husband Richard Gonzalez of Delano; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.

Alice is preceded in death by her spouse of over 70 years, Octavio Armendariz, her parents, Emiliano and Soledad Bejarano, beloved sisters Jovita Reyes, Enedina Torrez, and Magdalena Armendariz.

Rosary will be held June 19, 2020, at the Delano Mortuary at 9:00 a.m. Burial at the North Kern Cemetery at 10:30am and reception immediately following.

Pallbearers: Chris Armendariz, Matthew Armendariz, Benjamin Armendariz, Anthony (AJ) Gonzalez, Joshua Perez, Brodie Del Rio, Quentin Armendariz, and Xavier Armendariz. Honorary Pallbearers: Branden Del Rio, Seth Ward, Elliott Armendariz, and Cole Ward.

Presiding Clergy: Rev. Loji Pilones, V.F., St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Special Recognition and Thoughts: The Armendariz family would like to make a very special recognition to Guadalupe (Maria) Solorio, Alice's caregiver, and great friend, for over 6 years. She was a big part of our family and will always be considered a dear friend and family member. Maria and Alice could sit for hours watching their novelas, talking, crocheting, and napping!

Alice cherished her time spent with family and friends. This included visiting with her children and grandchildren and her cousins, nieces, and nephews. She enjoyed the parties when all the family would get together to celebrate and the infamous Saturday Night card games.

In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to: Soroptimist International of Delano Alice B. Armendariz Scholarship Fund; PO Box 334, Delano, CA 93216.

Services entrusted to Delano Mortuary.