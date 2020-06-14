Alice Bejarano Armendariz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALICE BEJARANO ARMENDARIZ
September 21, 1934 - June 4, 2020

Alice Bejarano Armendariz, 85, died on June 4, 2020 at the Delano Skilled Nursing Facility surrounded by her family. She was born on September 21, 1934 in McFarland, California and lived in the Delano area all her life. She was a Business owner for over 45 years.

She is survived by her sons, Arthur B Armendariz and wife Bonnie of Delano, Octavio (David) Armendariz and wife Elvia of Bakersfield; daughters, Irma Armendariz of Arizona; Rita and husband Richard Gonzalez of Delano; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.

Alice is preceded in death by her spouse of over 70 years, Octavio Armendariz, her parents, Emiliano and Soledad Bejarano, beloved sisters Jovita Reyes, Enedina Torrez, and Magdalena Armendariz.

Rosary will be held June 19, 2020, at the Delano Mortuary at 9:00 a.m. Burial at the North Kern Cemetery at 10:30am and reception immediately following.

Pallbearers: Chris Armendariz, Matthew Armendariz, Benjamin Armendariz, Anthony (AJ) Gonzalez, Joshua Perez, Brodie Del Rio, Quentin Armendariz, and Xavier Armendariz. Honorary Pallbearers: Branden Del Rio, Seth Ward, Elliott Armendariz, and Cole Ward.

Presiding Clergy: Rev. Loji Pilones, V.F., St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Special Recognition and Thoughts: The Armendariz family would like to make a very special recognition to Guadalupe (Maria) Solorio, Alice's caregiver, and great friend, for over 6 years. She was a big part of our family and will always be considered a dear friend and family member. Maria and Alice could sit for hours watching their novelas, talking, crocheting, and napping!

Alice cherished her time spent with family and friends. This included visiting with her children and grandchildren and her cousins, nieces, and nephews. She enjoyed the parties when all the family would get together to celebrate and the infamous Saturday Night card games.

In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to: Soroptimist International of Delano Alice B. Armendariz Scholarship Fund; PO Box 334, Delano, CA 93216.

Services entrusted to Delano Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delano Mortuary
707 Browning Road
Delano, CA 93215
6617250330
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved