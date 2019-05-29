Home

Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Wickersham

December 6, 1941 - May 23, 2019

Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Wickersham, loving mother and grandmother, joined our Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.

Betty was born December 6, 1941 in Richmond, VA to Roger and Emma Gregory, and raised on the "Castle Farm" in New Kent County, VA.

After graduating from Mary Washington College, she moved to Bakersfield to teach English at Foothill High School. She met and married local jeweler Gordon Wickersham. After taking several years off to raise her three sons, she worked as a counselor at McFarland High School, helped pioneer the new Frazier Mountain High School, and finished her career as an administrator in the Lamont School District. She was involved in the Bakersfield Junior League, Warm Line, and Lyons Club. She and Gordon enjoyed running and tennis, and were longtime members of the Bakersfield Racquet Club. She was a faithful and active member of St. Paul's Episcopal/Trinity Anglican Church. She had long battles with both Diabetes and Parkinson's disease.

She is survived by siblings Roger, George, Natalie, Linwood, and William; sons Greg, Ted, and Alex; and grandchildren Lola, Brixton, Swayze, and Coral.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 29, 2019
