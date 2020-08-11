1/1
Alice P. Huerta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALICE P. HUERTA
November 3, 1953 - August 1, 2020

Alice P. Huerta, 66, began her journey on November 3, 1953, born to Alicia and Jesus Larroque in Kern County and lived a joyful life in Bakersfield. She entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was a devoted mother, passionate grandmother, caring sister, loving companion and genuine friend to those that knew her.

Alice was a loving Christian with a big heart at giving to those in need. Alice had the most remarkable sense of humor and made endless laughs to those around her, her famous saying was "oh no, child." She had the highest energy when it came to her cumbias. All around, Alice was a heaven sent and made infinite memories that will live on forever.

She was preceded in death by her father Jesus, mother Alicia, brother Jesse, sister Yolanda and stepson Ramon Huerta Jr.

Visitation services will be at Greenlawn Southwest. Private viewing for intermediate family from 4-6pm. Family and friends from 6-8pm on Thursday August 13.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved