ALICE P. HUERTA

November 3, 1953 - August 1, 2020

Alice P. Huerta, 66, began her journey on November 3, 1953, born to Alicia and Jesus Larroque in Kern County and lived a joyful life in Bakersfield. She entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was a devoted mother, passionate grandmother, caring sister, loving companion and genuine friend to those that knew her.

Alice was a loving Christian with a big heart at giving to those in need. Alice had the most remarkable sense of humor and made endless laughs to those around her, her famous saying was "oh no, child." She had the highest energy when it came to her cumbias. All around, Alice was a heaven sent and made infinite memories that will live on forever.

She was preceded in death by her father Jesus, mother Alicia, brother Jesse, sister Yolanda and stepson Ramon Huerta Jr.

Visitation services will be at Greenlawn Southwest. Private viewing for intermediate family from 4-6pm. Family and friends from 6-8pm on Thursday August 13.