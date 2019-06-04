|
|
ALICE CHAPMANJanuary 19, 1924 - May 28, 2019
Alice Pierce Chapman, age 95 passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. Alice was born January 19, 1924 in Bisbee, Arizona where she lived until the age of 19.
Alice married Lawrence Michael Chapman on April 26, 1943 and they made their home in Bakersfield. Alice was devoted to God and to her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Church for over 60 years and her three sons Lawrence William, Robert and Stephen were her pride and joy. Regretfully, her husband and son Lawrence William preceded her in death.
Alice lead a full life and enjoyed gatherings with family and friends where she was often the host for a birthday party, holiday meal or social event. She worked in retail at Montgomery Wards for 25 years and after retiring enjoyed travel. Alice and Lawrence RV'd throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. They enjoyed cruises and tours to Europe, the Holy Lands, Egypt, Russia, Panama Canal and China. At her home she enjoyed tending to her roses and gardens.
She will be missed by all who knew her. Family members include Robert and Beverly Chapman, Stephen and Linda Chapman, Kenneth and Christine Chapman, Allison and Mark Westbrook, JoAnne and John Scholl, Jeff and Talia Chapman, Michelle and Thad Metz, Kendall and Shane Chapman. Family members includes 10 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Greenlawn – River Blvd. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM and conclude at noon with a Rosary Service at 10:30 AM. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 PM.
www.bakersfield.com/obits
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 4 to June 5, 2019