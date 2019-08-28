|
ALLEN CLAUDE WEST
September 2, 1919 - May 19, 2019
Allen C. West, 99 years old, passed after a brief illness in Vacaville, California. He was born in Ruston, Louisiana. He was one of five siblings. Allen graduated from Louisiana Tech with 2 engineering degrees. He was a WWII vet serving from 1942 to 1944.
Allen married Helen, the love of his life, in 1951. They moved to Santa Maria in 1953. Both were active members in the community. Allen was Past-President of the Rotary Club, Past District Governor of Toastmasters, Past-Master of Masons, a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge and Past-Worthy Patron in Eastern Star.
Allen and Helen moved to Bakersfield in 1983. He quickly became involved with the community. He was an active member of Masons, Scottish Rite and Shriners. He was a regular donor to the local blood bank.
After Helen passed, Allen moved to Vacaville in 2011 to be closer to his family.
Allen loved fishing, wood crafting and sports. He dedicated his life to God, family and helping others. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial/celebration of life is scheduled on August 31st, 11:00 a.m., at the Masonic Temple, 1920 18th St., Bakersfield.
Donations to the would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019