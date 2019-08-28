Home

POWERED BY

Allen Claude West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Claude West Obituary

ALLEN CLAUDE WEST
September 2, 1919 - May 19, 2019

Allen C. West, 99 years old, passed after a brief illness in Vacaville, California. He was born in Ruston, Louisiana. He was one of five siblings. Allen graduated from Louisiana Tech with 2 engineering degrees. He was a WWII vet serving from 1942 to 1944.

Allen married Helen, the love of his life, in 1951. They moved to Santa Maria in 1953. Both were active members in the community. Allen was Past-President of the Rotary Club, Past District Governor of Toastmasters, Past-Master of Masons, a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge and Past-Worthy Patron in Eastern Star.

Allen and Helen moved to Bakersfield in 1983. He quickly became involved with the community. He was an active member of Masons, Scottish Rite and Shriners. He was a regular donor to the local blood bank.

After Helen passed, Allen moved to Vacaville in 2011 to be closer to his family.

Allen loved fishing, wood crafting and sports. He dedicated his life to God, family and helping others. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial/celebration of life is scheduled on August 31st, 11:00 a.m., at the Masonic Temple, 1920 18th St., Bakersfield.

Donations to the would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.