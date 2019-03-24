|
ALLEN R. MEANEY
September 22, 1958 - March 6, 2019
After a long battle with cancer, Allen R. Meaney passed away during the early morning hours of March 6, 2019.
Allen was born in Newport Beach, California on September 22, 1958. He resided in Costa Mesa, California until he was six years of age at which time the family moved to Tokyo, Japan where he attended 2nd and 3rd grades. Allen enjoyed learning a great deal of the language while living in Tokyo and experienced his first snowfall there. Upon his return from Japan, he finished out his education in Costa Mesa.
Allen has lived in Kern County for approximately 25 years and most notably worked in construction for most of that time, where he mastered the specialty of door installation (not an easy task). Allen was an avid parishioner at the Sunshine Church in Bakersfield where he attended services frequently, classes and helped install and operate the audio system. One of Allen's aspirations was to one day become a pastor of the gospel himself. Allen's favorite activity was to fish anywhere the fish might be biting. You could find him fishing at the Aqua Duct here in Bakersfield, at Lake Isabella or out on the ocean.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Esther Meaney and a brother, James Meaney. He is survived by his eldest brother, Thomas R. Meaney of Albuquerque, New Mexico, his sister, Joan E. Byrd of Boise, Idaho, and many, many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on March 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Sunshine Church, 515 Roberts Lane in Bakersfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 24, 2019