ALLEN WAYNE CLARK
March 2, 1953 - December 15, 2019
Allen Wayne Clark, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 15, 2019 in Bakersfield. To those who knew him, he was a caring, thoughtful, and humble man.
He was a beloved husband, father, Papa, Unc, and friend to many.
Allen was a devoted husband to Diana. They just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on December 7th. Together, they raised two sons, Ryan and Jared. He absolutely adored his grandkids, Anneke and Luke Clark.
Allen was born in Leachville, AR, to Wayne and Glenda Clark. They moved to the Delano area around 1956, which is where Allen grew up. Allen graduated from Delano High School. He worked on local farms and worked horses with his dad. Later, he went to work for Vons, and retired after 45 years.
Allen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He and Diana loved going to the coast, especially when they could take their grandkids along. Allen enjoyed cooking, baking, and hosting family and friends for holidays, especially for their 4th of July BBQ's.
Allen was well regarded in the McFarland-Delano community. He was a Harvest Holidays Livestock committee member, which was one of his favorite events of the year. He was also a past member of the McFarland Lions Club. He attended the First Missionary Baptist Church in McFarland and Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Clark, mother-in-law, Betty Greenfield, and grandsons, Rylan James and Joshua John, as well as good friend, John Grimsman.
He is survived by his wife Diana, sons Jared, and Ryan (Andrea), grandchildren Anneke and Luke, mother Glenda Clark, sisters Deb (Ronald) Rogerson and Marcie Joiner, brothers Michael (Vicky) and Brad, father-in-law Billy Greenfield, brother-in-law Kenneth (Rhonda) Greenfield, sister-in-law Janis (Ron) Klawitter, dear friend Barbara Grimsman, nephews and nieces, and many friends.
The services will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary located at 9101 Kern Canyon Road in Bakersfield on December 26, with the viewing from 9-11am, Chapel Service at 11am, and Graveside at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to - Kern County Office at 5330 Office Center Ct. Ste 62, Bakersfield, CA 93309, with "Memorial funds for local children in Bakersfield" noted in the memo line. Online donations may be made at www.necannv.wish.org.