ALMA P. GAINES

March 6, 1949 - November 24, 2020

Alma Paulette (Watson) Gaines passed away on November 24, 2020 at her home in Bakersfield, CA.

Alma was born in Beaufort, South Carolina, the youngest of seven children, and moved with her family to New York City in the early 1960's. She served in the United States Air Force from December 1976 to October 1984. She received her Bachelor of Science in Economics from Chapman University in 1983. While at Beale AFB Alma met Joseph Gaines; they were married on July 1, 1978 and had three children Joseph II, Kia, and Keisha Gaines. The family moved to Bakersfield in 1992 and were active in the community.

Alma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a kind friend to everyone she met. She loved music, traveling and watching/attending sporting events. She spent countless hours volunteering at church and her children's school and extracurricular activities.

She is survived by her husband, son, daughters, granddaughter, sister, brothers, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Monday December 7, 2020 at 10:00AM at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Guests are invited to attend in-person or watch live online at www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.