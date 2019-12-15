|
ALMETA BARBARA GARMAN
August 28, 1941 - December 5, 2019
Almeta Barbara Garman was born on August 28, 1941 in Magness, Arkansas. She passed away on December 5, 2019 at Mercy Southwest hospital in Bakersfield, CA after a valiant battle with cancer.
Barbara, as she was best known, was born to Bert and Valeta Cook. Her family moved to California and she later married. Barbara held multiple occupations as a bartender, manicurist, and an office clerk at Pioneer Mercantile. Her most notable occupations were in the Army as a medical corpsman and also as a Corrections Officer with the County of Kern from 1988-1999.
Barbara enjoyed many hobbies such as sewing, crocheting, knitting, and just about any other crafty endeavors. She kept her hands busy by crocheting baby hats to donate to local hospitals. She was an avid gardener and could grow just about anything without any effort. When not being crafty or gardening you could find her reading, enjoying a couple of games of bowling, or playing cards with her kids or grandkids. Barbara also enjoyed a spur-of-the moment trip. She travelled to New York, Hawaii, Oregon, Canada, and her favorite, Las Vegas, Nevada.
She is survived by her sisters Valerie Marshall, June Frett, Annie Cook and her children Cheryl Jauch and Jimmy, Calvin Agerton and Lisa, Deborah Billings and Greg, and Jennifer Powers and Cliff and her grandchildren Tina Bird, Sandy Tapia, Misty Clark, Crystal Agerton, Josh Agerton, Julia Powers, Tyler Powers, Amelia Powers and great-grandchildren Dava Bell, Frankie Clark, Dally Clark, and great-great grandbaby Aceston Nelson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, Ca, 93305. https://www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com/memorials/barbara-garman/4053718/obituary.php In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: In Memory of Barbara Garman, KCCF Kern County Cancer Fund, 6501 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309, 501C3, http://kerncountycancerfund.org/donate