ALTA "JEAN" PUDIWITR
September 10, 1931 - July 23, 2019
After 87 years of life, Jean Pudiwitr ("Mama") passed peacefully from natural causes this week.
Born on September 10, 1931 in Paragould, Arkansas, she spent most of her formative years in St. Louis, MO. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Donald L. Pudiwitr. By 1958, Daddy Don and Jean were raising two sons, Donald and Mark, when they decided to pack their bags for Bakersfield, CA. While being the consummate homemaker, Jean helped Dad manage the snack bar at the 99 Drive-In Theatre, was a talented seamstress, and a den mother. In 1972, she founded her own business, The Bra Shoppe, where she enjoyed working with customers and family for over forty-five years. When Jean wasn't working, she and her husband enjoyed cruises, trips to Vegas, spending time on the coast, and church on Sundays.
Above all else, Jean was an amazing mother who understood the importance of a strong family unit. She instilled the importance of family in all of us, and we are all blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be deeply missed, and we are grateful knowing she is at peace in Heaven.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2006, and leaves behind her two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Panama Lane.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 30, 2019