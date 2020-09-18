Altagracia Cavazos

ALTAGRACIA "ALTA" GARCIA CAVAZOS

January 6, 1931 - September 4, 2020

Alta passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children. She was born to Jose and Natividad Garcia in Rancho El Pastor, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

She married Francisco Cavazos in 1954 and together they had four children: Mary (Jose Reyna), Blanca, Marta (Blas Hernandez) and Francisco II, all of Bakersfield.

Alta loved her family more than anything in this world. She was lovingly called Nana by all of them. Alta was a brave, generous and spirited woman with a great sense of humor and a ready smile. She was known for her singing, gardening and yard sales.

She never met a stranger and would speak to anyone regardless of whether they spoke the same language. No one left her home without being served a meal or taking food with them. Alta was so compassionate that strangers would share with her their sorrows. The family teased that she held confession at her yard sales.

Also mourning her loss are her grandchildren Caleb (Lauren), Justin, Melody, Genevieve and Francisco III, and great grandchildren Madeline and Shane. She is survived by her siblings Rosario Pulido and Pedro Garcia. Alta is now in the company of her husband; parents; siblings Antonio Garcia, Francisco Garcia, Jose Garcia II, Felicitas Reyna; and her first grandson, Jacquez "Jake" Cavazos.

The family is immeasurably grateful to Marta for her loving oversight of Alta's health care, our Aunt Carmen Alvarado for serving as her companion, her caregivers Rebecca Hernandez and Rosa Martinez, and the invaluable services of Hoffman Hospice.

Graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Mark McGinty at Hillcrest Memorial Park on September 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Pallbearers are: Caleb Cavazos, Justin Cavazos, Blas Hernandez, Bill Shoenhair, Ramon Hendrix and Thomas Person.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/y2o3jy4j for full obituary