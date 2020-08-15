ALVIN HORN SR.

1943 - 2020

Alvin Horn Sr. entered into this life on October 8, 1943, in Boley, Oklahoma. He was born to the late Mose Sr. and Cordie Horn. He later moved to Hanford, California at the age of two years old with his parents and other family members.

He graduated from Hanford High school where he excelled in sports. After graduation he attended, and received his AA degree from Sequoia College in Visalia, California. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. He later moved to Bakersfield.

Alvin was employed and retired from Southern California Gas Company after 17 years. He returned to school and receive his BA degree in History from California State University in Bakersfield. He worked for Ebony Counseling Center as a Drug and Alcohol counselor which he retired from after 16 years. He was inducted into the Hanford Longfield Center Hall of Fame in 1995.

He leaves to cherish his memory: His wife Rosalyn, his sons: Alvin Jr., Keenan, Patrick (Whittany) and Andre who preceded him in death. His granddaughters: Shanae, Aysha, Cheyenne, Kyesha and Destiny. Grandsons: Keenan Jr., Avery, Kyle and Andre Jr. His brothers: John, Earl (Bonnie), and Arnold. His brothers Mose Jr., Quincy and Joseph preceded him in death. His sisters Gracie and Allean who also preceded him in death. He leaves a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

The viewing is on Tuesday, August 18th from 4-8pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 10am at Jesse E. Cooley in Fresno, California. Masks are required.