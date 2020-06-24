Amanda Ruiz

AMANDA MARIA RUIZ

December 13, 1957 - May 21, 2020

Amanda Maria Ruiz was born on December 13, 1957 and entered heaven on May 21, 2020. She was a devoted and much-loved daughter, sister, and aunt. A kind and peaceful woman, Amanda was always in good spirits and looked on the bright side no matter what life handed her. Born and raised in Delano, CA, Amanda attended St. Mary's Elementary and Delano High School. She heard the calling to help others and pursued a nursing degree at Bakersfield College, became a licensed RN and worked at various hospitals in Bakersfield. Amanda also worked as a traveling nurse in Oxnard, California, and retired as a case manager for GEMCare in Bakersfield.

Amanda was a doting aunt, always showering her nieces with love, and a dutiful daughter, taking care of our mother in her final years. She was a kind friend to her neighbors in the BC area, where she lived in a home she loved for many years.

Amanda was preceded in death by our parents Albert and Olga Ruiz, and her older brother Timothy Ruiz.

She is survived by her brother and sister in law, Mark Ruiz and Ana Ruiz, sister Dorene Ruiz, nieces Corinne Ornelas (Lorenzo Nunez), Sarah Brinton (Jared), Kristine Ruiz, Adriana Santaella (Darian), and grandnieces Erin Reese Santaella and Alicia Isobel Brinton.

The Ruiz family would like to thank all the service providers that helped Amanda with her daily life: CTSA and GET-A-Lift for providing transportation to her doctors and dialysis visits. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at DaVita Northeast Dialysis for the care they provided Amanda during the final years of her life-she appreciated you all greatly.

Visitation and recitation of the Holy Rosary at Delano Mortuary, Thursday, June 25 th 9:00 a.m., followed by private interment. Due to strict Covid related space restrictions, services and graveside will be family only.