AMELIA CADENA GONZALEZ
January 14, 1934 - June 15, 2019
Amelia was born in Anthony, New Mexico to Frank Griego Cadena and Manuela Ordunez Cadena. After a battle with cancer the Lord called her home surrounded by her loving family.
She is now rejoicing with her parents whom she greatly missed, her son Ricardo Villalpando Jr, grandson Ricardo Villalpando III, as well as several siblings and relatives who had gone before her.
Amelia was raised in the Buttonwillow area then later her family settled in Soledad, CA. She was truly a genuine loving person with the soul of an angel. She was an extremely hard worker with limitless energy. During her years she managed a record store, was a labor contractor in both Kern and Monterey Counties, she owned a few restaurants, she worked in security for Occidental Petroleum where she retired but her most memorable and fulfilling time came when she worked for her parents at their restaurant and night club, Las Palmeras in Soledad, CA until it unfortunately burned down in 1976. In her recent years Amelia was the bingo queen, traveling all over the state to play every chance she got. She loved her birds, garden, all her plants and flowers. I'm sure she is tending to the Lord's garden now.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Rose Libby, Terry, Gilbert Villalpando, Lita and Amy Gonzalez and husband Fernando Onsurez, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, siblings and extended family.
Viewing will be Sunday, June 23rd from 5-8, Rosary at 6:30, at Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles St. Bakersfield, CA 93306. Mass will be Monday, June 24th, 10am, Saint Francis Church, 900 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93304.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 20, 2019