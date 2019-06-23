|
AMY SCHULZ
May 19, 1982 - June 10, 2019
On Monday, June 10, 2019, Amy Schulz, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of thirty-seven.
Amy was born on May 19, 1982 in Bakersfield, CA to David and Cindy Schulz. She attended St. Francis Parish School and graduated from Bakersfield High School in 2000.
Amy had a passion for cooking and attended the Bakersfield College Culinary Arts Program, where she served as President of the Culinary Arts Club. She loved cooking and baking, the Pittsburg Steelers, and all things turtle.
She is survived by her parents David and Cindy of Bakersfield, her sister Sarah Jamie (Chris), sister Emma Schulz, and brother Daniel Schulz. She is also survived by her nephew Evan Ruiz, niece Ella Jamie, grandmother Margaret Schulz, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery, 730 E. Potomac Avenue, Bakersfield.
We will miss her playing Santa at Christmas, her fresh baked goodies, her kind heart, but most of all, her beautiful smile.
In lieu of flowers, hug your children and tell them you love them. Amy, until we see you again, we will walk this life with you in our hearts.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 23, 2019