ANA MARIA ZUNIGA TAMAT

October 13, 1951 - August 4, 2020

Ana Maria Zuñiga Tamat was born to parents Dionisio Zuñiga and Marcela Reyes in Tamaulipas, Mexico on October 13th, 1951 and passed away in Bakersfield, California on August 4th, 2020.

Ana is preceded in death by her Father, Dionisio Zuniga and her first husband, Encarnacion Benavides.

Ana is survived by her family; her husband, Francisco Tamat, her mother, Marcela Reyes, her siblings; Olga, Arturo, Concepción, María de los Angeles, Martha Ruth, Jose Luis, Dionicio and Nohemi Zuñiga Reyes, her children; Anabel 'Isaias' Rosas, Patricia 'Mario' Cervantes, Librado 'Cristy' Benavides, Marta Elisa Benavides, and Samuel 'Lupita' Benavides and her beloved grandchildren; Aaron Sy, Anthony, Bianca and Abel Rosas, Mario 'Alyssa' Cervantes, Kassandra Cervantes, Amy 'Payton' Smith, Adam and Adrian Benavides, Christina Benavides, Cristian Camargo, Jonathan Perez, Samuel, Isael and Miguel Benavides.

Mom/Grandma was one of the most courageous women we have ever known. She was beautiful, a good mother and an even better grandmother. She always had so much love for her family and friends, especially her dear friends Prescilliana Castillo and Consepcion Marroquin. Throughout her adult life she enjoyed cleaning her home, cooking, tending to her garden and taking care of her grandchildren. She loved hugging and kissing her grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to Jimmy Swaggart, Christian music and speaking with her Mother, Sisters, Children and her Grandchildren. She spoke about God and her love for him, her family and her country. Towards the end of her life, even through her illnesses she wanted to spend as much time with her family as she could. Her last weeks were surrounded with lots of love and laughter. She was so happy, and we know she is now rejoicing with the Lord. Always and Forever in our hearts.

We love you our beautiful Mom and Grandma.

Services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Northeast.