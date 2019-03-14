|
|
ANDRES "ANDY" CARLOS RIVAS
October 20, 1989 - March 9, 2019
Andy leaves behind daughters Jayde and Danicka Rivas and is survived by Father and Step Mother Carlos and Julie Rivas, Mother Benita Carter, Brothers Alex and Diego Rivas and Antonio Carter, sisters Marissa Rivas and Jolene Carter.
In lieu of graveside services, the Rivas Family and Christie Cigich will be hosting a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 11-3 at his childhood home 13321 Pergola Ave., Bakersfield.
All those wishing to pay their respects to the family are welcome.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 14, 2019