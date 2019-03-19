|
ANDRES "ANDY" CARLOS RIVAS (CARTER)
October 20, 1989 - March 9, 2019
Andres "Andy" Carlos Rivas (Carter), 29, Bakersfield, CA., left this world in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Andy was born in San Bernardino, CA to Benita Carter and Carlos Rivas. Andy was a free spirited soul that loved life, love, laughter and happiness. He had the biggest heart and the most lovable smile, and such a bright personality that would light up any room he would enter. He was a caring, attentive and protective father, an amazing, loving and devoted fiance that always made his love and feelings known, and a great friend who genuinely cared for the well-being of others. Family, friends, and loyalty were always Andy's main priorities in life. Andy loved dancing, music, and random road trips. The road trips usually ended in Los Angeles where he had most of his fondest childhood memories.
He leaves behind two beautiful daughters Jayde and Danicka Rivas, his fiancee Jordan Shyann, mother Benita Carter, father Carlos Rivas, and siblings Antonio Carter, Jolene Carter, Alex Rivas, Diego Rivas, and Marissa Rivas. Andy is loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Andy on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm at 4719 Pikes Peak Lane, Bakersfield, CA., 93311.
All who wish to come help us in remembering Andy are welcome to join.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 19, 2019