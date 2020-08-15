ANDRES MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ

1935 - 2020

Andres Martinez Rodriguez, 84 years old passed away peacefully at his home in Bakersfield with his wife by his side, and surrounded by family, after a short illness.

Andres was born in the small country town of Hondo, Texas on Saturday November 30th, 1935, the third of seven children to his Mother Victoria Martinez and Father Juan De Leon Rodriguez.

Andres had a rough childhood, his grandmother helped raise his siblings and himself. As was the custom of the time, they were raised by their grandmother. He would often reminisce telling his grandchildren about how strict his grandmother and father were, and about living in a haunted house.

When he was 16 years old he ran away to San Antonio, where like most youths at the time, lied about his age and joined the US Marines. While training to be an Aviation Ordnanceman he picked up the nickname that would Identify him for the rest of his life "Joe," this is how his family and friends alike knew him.

After leaving the Marines he settled in Bakersfield where he met his first wife Anita Hernandez and together they raised their 6 children.

After separating from his first wife, he then met the love of his life Maria Ledesma and together raised 5 more children. He loved his wife Maria until the end. Through out his life Joe was a hard worker, a painter by trade, and handyman. He often liked to travel to Texas to see his family, he enjoyed the drive on these trips, reminiscing about the scenery and his boyhood life.

Joe's illness was swift, and up to the end he fought.

Andres "Joe" is survived by his loving wife Maria, his sons Joey, John, Robert, Michael, his daughter Joanna. His stepchildren who stayed by his side throughout his life and illness Renee, Pete, Eric, Adrian, Chris, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, as well as his siblings Thomas, Julia, Maggie, Nenna, and Josie. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Vincent, and son Timothy.

Joe will be missed and remembered fondly for his sense of humor, hard work ethic, and most of all love of family.

Funeral services and military honors will be held Saturday, August 15th at 9:00 AM at the Higher Ground Church, 912 New Stine Rd in Bakersfield.