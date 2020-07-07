ANDREW DONALD BRANCATO

February 18, 1936 - June 25, 2020

Andrew Donald Brancato was born in Passaic, New Jersey to Joseph Brancato and Lena Butera Brancato. He moved to California in 1954 from Garfield, New Jersey.

Andy came to Bakersfield one summer's day in 1956 with his best friends, Jim Peron and Arnold Fault. They pulled into Michener's Drive-In where he met his future wife, Andonietta Ann Angone. She was there with her girlfriend Yvonne Zino Atwood. Andy told his best friend Jim "I just found the girl I am going to marry." He asked for her number. Mom did not want to give it to dad but Yvonne (her best friend) said 'Oh go ahead Ann. He's from the big city with a N.Y. accent. You'll never hear from him again (boy was she ever wrong on that one). They were married on June 14, 1958 at Sacred Heart Church.

Dad and Mom moved to Bakersfield from El Monte, CA July 4, 1976. Dad was always involved with his three children, coaching baseball, cheering his daughter on in cheering, supporting his sons' love of showing livestock at the Kern County Fair, hunting, camping and fishing.

Dad's first passion was always as a mechanic which became his primary profession all his life. He loved his Model A cars and truck. While members of the club, they have restored three Model A's, the first one being a two-door coupe he has won awards with. Mom was always at his side, always ready to go to meetings or events no matter how tired she was.

We want to especially thank Steve Brancato, Steve Stevens and family, Glenn Parker, Ralph Fanucchi and Gary Post for spending time with Dad.

Dad is survived by his wife of 62 years, Andonietta Ann Brancato and children, Michael Brancato, Joseph Brancato (Jenny Mavity Brancato) and Barbara Brancato (John) Tokash; five grandchildren, Daniel (Sunshine), Joseph & Ashton (Nikki) Brancato, Sydney & Sean Tokash;: three great grandchildren, Gabby, Austin & Caitlin McCain; one great granddaughter, Emma. He is also survived by his brother Larry (Carol) Brancato and his children, Julie, Mark, and Steven Brancato; brother-in-law Rudy (Barbara) Angone , son Steven Angone, daughter Tina Angone; brother-in-law Aldo (Alberta) Angone, daughter Shelley (Ed) Angone Davis, Nicole Angone Rosales. Dad was from New Jersey where most of his cousins still reside. There are too many to mention all he loved. Special thanks to Sandra Massa & Beatrice DeFeo, and other cousins, Rosalie Rizzo, Lorraine (Johnny) Cerchio and Diana Marinaccio.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Brancato, Jr., Todd Morris, Aidan Steinke, Tristin Steinke, Sean Tokash and Zachary Bruce. Honorary Pallbearers: Larry Brancato, Aldo Angone, Rudy Angone, Jesse Cobb, Ralph Fanucchi, Glenn Parker and Steve Stevens.

Visitation is scheduled Tuesday, July 7 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 8 at Sacred Heart Church. Due to the current health restrictions, masks will be required at the church. Graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. Following the graveside there will be a reception at the Italian Heritage Dante Hall.

www.doughtycalhounomeara.com