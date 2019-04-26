|
|
ANDREW NETTLETON
1959 - 2019
Andrew Nettleton passed away on April 21, 2019. Born in 1959 in Manhattan, Andrew attended the High School of Art and Design in NYC and later Columbia-Greene Community College. He worked in numerous restaurants in NY State.
He moved to California for love and worked in restaurants and as a professional artist with a dedicated following. He dearly loved his daughter, Elizabeth Chavez, and her two cousins, Ryan & Jason Gossage, who lived with him and whom he helped raise to adulthood.
After a stroke in 2016 he moved to NY to be with family. He was predeceased by his father Robert and is survived by his mother, Mary, brother Edward and sisters Melissa and Janice.
Donations in his name may be made at https://www.alpha1.org/How-to-Help/Help-Raise-Funds/Donate .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 26, 2019