|
ANDREW "GAIGE" SCHUETZ
July 12,1998 - June 30, 2019
Gaige unexpectedly passed away on June 30, 2019. From the moment he was born, he lit up the room with his bright eyes and sweet smile. He was God's blessing the moment he arrived.
Gaige loved hard and was loved by all those who knew him. He made friends wherever he went. He stood out, not just by his 6'7" frame or sense of style, but by his good looks, and dimpled smile and outstanding personality.
He loved playing basketball with his brothers and friends, was a lover of football, golf, fishing, and video games. He was a protector of his sister, Sydney.
Gaige was very close to his entire family, he was especially close to his Mother and stepped in as a father figure to his younger siblings after the passing of his father.
Gaige was a free spirit, an adventurer and smooth talker. He touched the lives of all who met him. He is preceded in death by his Father (Andrew Schuetz). He is survived by his Mother (Amy Schuetz), Brothers (Vincent and Conrad), Sister (Sydney), Grandparents; (Zale and Karen Dierks), (Jonathan and Julie Schuetz), Great Grandmother (Betty Wilson), Aunts and Uncles (Jaime and Erik, daughter Lorelai), (Hailey and Nate, sons Nate II, Zale, Riese and Christian) and (Paul and Natalia).
Pall Bearers: Jon Schuetz, Erik Schmoekel, Nate Smidt, Chad Takii, Vincent Schuetz, Conrad Schuetz and Alex Ross.
Services for Gaige Schuetz will be held Tuesday July 9, St Francis Church, 900 H St, Bakersfield, CA, 9:30 AM Rosary, 10:00 AM Mass.