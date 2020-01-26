|
ANDREW "ANDY" THOMAS DOYLE JR.
January 22, 1944 - January 13, 2020
Andy, 75, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Bakersfield, California, surrounded by his family. He was born January 22, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to Andrew and Doris Doyle.
Andy grew up in Chicago, he came to California around 1964 where he met the love of his life, Linda. They spent almost 55 years together. He worked most of his life as a truck driver and mechanic.
He was strong and tough, but a loving man who was a dedicated provider for his family. To him, family was most important. He also enjoyed street rods, wood working, golfing, camping and fishing.
Preceded in death by his parents, great grandson Maverick Doyle and nephew, Kevin Gonzales.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda and their two children, Lauri (Larry) Phillips and Scott (Alexis) Doyle; grandchildren, Curtis (Dawn), Bryan and Isabel; great grandson, Brayden; sisters Dorann Doyle and Maryann (Ken) Gordon and their children in Illinois. Also, many special people he considered family, including Levi and Eden Rickett and many special long-time friends.
Memorial services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 26, 2020