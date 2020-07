ANDREW TOBY ANAYA (SNUFF)

January 19, 1976 - July 7, 2020

Andrew was born January 19, 1976 to Patrick and Patricia Anaya, and taken to soon on July 7, 2020. He was 44 years young.

Andrew is survived by his grandmother, Magdalena Gonzales; mother, Patricia Anaya; brothers, Michael and Gilbert Anaya; sister, Paula Anaya; his four children, Sarah Anaya, Andrew Anaya Jr, Noah Foster, and Leelend Foster.

Andrew grew up and passed in Bakersfield, he had many family and friends that loved him and will miss him greatly! Always & Forever.

Services will be held Thursday July 23rd, 5:30-8:00 pm at Alma Funeral Home on California Ave. Graveside will be Friday July 24th, 9:00 am at Greenlawn Cemetery, River Blvd.