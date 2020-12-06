ANDRINA NATION

April 27, 1959 - November 24, 2020 Heaven received an angel, Andrina Nation on Tuesday, November 24th. She passed away with her husband, daughter, and friend by her side after a long, 3 1/2 year courageous battle with non-smokers lung cancer. She was so blessed to have all the love and support from family and friends during her fight.

Andrina Lynn Nation was born on April 27, 1959, in Santa Barbara, CA. In her childhood, she loved camping, water skiing, being outside, and playing the accordion.

She graduated from Loma Linda university in 1981 and proceeded to get her masters degree at San Diego State.

Andrina was a school counselor for 33 years and thoroughly loved her job and her students. She encouraged them and made an impact on their lives. She never complained. Even through her battle with cancer, she continued to stay positive and always had that infectious smile on her face that we will always remember. She made friends easily and pushed others to be better. She loved sunsets, the beach, going out to the desert with her family, and her dog Tazz.

Andrina was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She was married to her husband, Doug, for the past 15 years. Their blended family included 2 daughters and 3 sons. She is survived by her dog Tazz, daughters Amy Bergen, Devan (Joe) Spychalski, sons Paul Bergen, Cory (Jessica) Nation, Jason (Kayla) Nation, grandchildren, and nieces Also by her brother Ryan (Barbra) Seay, nieces, nephews and her father Roger (Irene) Seay.

She's also survived by all of her co-workers, friends, extended family, and those who knew her.

We would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Ravi Patel, Susana Bell, NP, the nursing staff and infusion nurses at CBCC as well as the staff at Encompass Health and Hoffman Hospice. Special thanks to her friend Liz who helped care for her. Service will be held at Laurelglen Bible Church at 2801 Ashe Rd. Bakersfield, CA on Thursday, December 10 at 1:00pm. A live stream option is available to those who cannot attend at https://www.youtube.com/c/LaurelglenBible.. Please send condolences and share memories at www.legacy.com ww.bakersfield.com/obits