1/1
Andy Sharp Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANDY SHARP JR.
September 2, 1943 - September 27, 2020

Andy Sharp was born in Shafter, CA, on September 2, 1943, to parents, Andrew and Bertha Sharp. He attended local schools and graduated from Shafter High in 1961. Andy worked in Ag his whole life; he started working young on his father's farm, then trucking and farming various crops, through his many years with his custom spray business- Sharp's Farm Service, and always took so much pride in growing pistachios, which were his favorite snack to eat. Andy married Lana Sharp on August 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He led an interesting life and was blessed with all sorts of opportunities. Andy had a passion for flying planes, science, space and just about anything outdoors; he especially enjoyed flying up to Alaska to spend time hunting and fishing. He flew and owned a number of planes over the years, but particularly loved his Fouga and a World War II trainer. Andy was also a deep thinker. It was easy to get lost in a good conversation with Andy. He enjoyed theology and philosophy as well as listening to the ideas of others he met. If you were lucky to know him in his younger years, you know he had a love for horseback riding, country music and 2-step dancing. Close family and friends will remember how generous he could be, with his time, attention, and his ability to take care of those he loved. He stayed busy so that he could be a great provider. He cared for many animals over the years, but he especially loved his German Shepherds and even recalled how much he had cared about "Whitey" at the end.

Andy is survived by his wife, Lana Sharp; and children, Andrea Sharp, Melinda Sharp and Andrew Sharp III.

Andy died at his residence in Shafter, on September 27, 2020. A graveside funeral will be held at Shafter Memorial Park on Saturday, October 3, beginning at 10:00am. PetersFuneralHomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved