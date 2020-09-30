ANDY SHARP JR.

September 2, 1943 - September 27, 2020

Andy Sharp was born in Shafter, CA, on September 2, 1943, to parents, Andrew and Bertha Sharp. He attended local schools and graduated from Shafter High in 1961. Andy worked in Ag his whole life; he started working young on his father's farm, then trucking and farming various crops, through his many years with his custom spray business- Sharp's Farm Service, and always took so much pride in growing pistachios, which were his favorite snack to eat. Andy married Lana Sharp on August 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He led an interesting life and was blessed with all sorts of opportunities. Andy had a passion for flying planes, science, space and just about anything outdoors; he especially enjoyed flying up to Alaska to spend time hunting and fishing. He flew and owned a number of planes over the years, but particularly loved his Fouga and a World War II trainer. Andy was also a deep thinker. It was easy to get lost in a good conversation with Andy. He enjoyed theology and philosophy as well as listening to the ideas of others he met. If you were lucky to know him in his younger years, you know he had a love for horseback riding, country music and 2-step dancing. Close family and friends will remember how generous he could be, with his time, attention, and his ability to take care of those he loved. He stayed busy so that he could be a great provider. He cared for many animals over the years, but he especially loved his German Shepherds and even recalled how much he had cared about "Whitey" at the end.

Andy is survived by his wife, Lana Sharp; and children, Andrea Sharp, Melinda Sharp and Andrew Sharp III.

Andy died at his residence in Shafter, on September 27, 2020. A graveside funeral will be held at Shafter Memorial Park on Saturday, October 3, beginning at 10:00am. PetersFuneralHomes.com