|
|
ANGEL VENEZUELA JIMENEZ
December 11, 1936 - March 19, 2019
Visitation for Angel Jimenez will be held at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles Street) on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Angel was born and raised in Delano, CA. Angel's nickname growing up in Delano was "Diablo" and we've been told that he lived to up to his nickname. He joined the Army in January 1955, he was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1958. He had the privilege of going on the Honor Flight in 2014 and had an opportunity to view the Korean War Memorial. He was married to Dellie Jimenez for 44 years and cared for her until her last breath. He was a laborer and promoted to foreman for the American Fence Company where he worked for many years. He then went to work for Legoretta Welding. He enjoyed taking his family to Disneyland and camping. He enjoyed having barbeques with family and friends, which always included dancing and listening to Freddy Fender. For many years he was known for his tasty Menudo on Sunday mornings. He enjoyed watching military and old western movies. Angel's favorite TV show was Law and Order. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7216, American Legion, and 82nd Airborne Division Association. Angel enjoyed participating in the local Veteran's Day parade.
Angel was born December 11, 1936 Delano, CA and passed March 19, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents Zacarias and Maria Jimenez. His wife, Dellie Jimenez, brothers Manuel Fierro and Rudy Fierro, sisters Luisa Fierro, Gloria Placencia. Daughter, Mary H. Soto, son, Angel Jimenez Jr. He is survived by his two brothers Frank Jimenez, Joe Jimenez, five sisters, Cora Moya, Margaret Pinal, Nancy Martinez, Ruth Rodriguez, and Jenny Munoz. Five daughters, Lorraine Ramirez(Felix); Evangelina Cuevas (Jorge), Alice Aguilar (Mario), Hopie Jimenez, and Angie Canez (Carlos). Two sons, Angel R. Jimenez (Tracey) and Johnny Jimenez(Antoinette). Numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will also like to thank Myri Garza, CNA, Optimal Hospice Care, and his caregiver Jacqueline Garza.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019